Vandalized George Floyd bust removed for cleaning, new location

NEW YORK CITY -- A statue of George Floyd that had been vandalized with paint has been taken down for repairs and a new location.

The bust was put on display in the Flatbush neighborhood of New York City on June 19. About a week later, it was vandalized with black paint.

Last week, the community held a farewell party, complete with musical performances.

The statue will now be carefully removed, cleaned up, and put in another exhibit in another part of the city.

The founder of the studio responsible for the bust says the plan all along was to temporarily have the bust in the Flatbush neighborhood and move it to the other location.

The studio hopes to have the whole exhibit together by mid-September.