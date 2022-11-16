UVA cancels upcoming football game after 3 players fatally shot

The University of Virginia has canceled its football game for Saturday against Coastal Carolina after three players were fatally shot Sunday night allegedly by a former player.

The game would have been the final home contest of the season for UVA. The university is deciding whether to participate in its last game of the season on Nov. 26 against rival Virginia Tech.

The decision to cancel this Saturday's home game was made after Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were killed after returning from a university field trip. There were also two students injured in Sunday’s attack.

Scripps station WTVR reported that running back Mike Hollins underwent two surgeries following Sunday’s incident.

Coach Tony Elliott described the mood of his team after meeting with them.

"I think it's important that we all grieve,” he said. “I mean these are outstanding young men that we don't understand why they're gone so early and I think that it's honorable that we grieve these young men but also too we have to keep it in perspective and make sure that we take this pain that we're feeling and try to find a way to turn it into passion and motiviation one day at a time."

Former player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is accused of being the shooter. He has been charged with multiple criminal charges, including three murder counts.