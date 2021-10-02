US surpasses 700,000 COVID deaths

More than 700,000 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19, Johns Hopkins University reported Friday night.

It took 3 ½ months for the U.S. to go from 600,000 to 700,000 deaths, The Associated Press reported.

The surge in COVID-19 over the summer is blamed on the highly transmissible delta variant.

However, the U.S. is starting to see a drop in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. The Centers for Disease Control reported a 13% drop in cases in the seven-day average from the prior week.

The U.S. is currently reporting about 106,000 cases a day and more than 1,400 deaths.

Vaccination rates are also climbing. The CDC says 55.6% of Americans are fully vaccinated and 64.6% have received at least one dose of the vaccine.