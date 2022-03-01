Watch
NewsNational

Actions

UPS, FedEx suspend deliveries in Russia and Ukraine

FedEx UPS
Erik S. Lesser/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FedEx and UPS cargo planes sit on the tarmac of the north cargo terminal area at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Saturday, Oct. 30 2010 in Atlanta. The discovery of U.S.-bound mail bombs on cargo planes in England and Dubai reveals the danger posed by air shipping, which is governed by a patchwork of inconsistent controls that make packages a potential threat even to passenger jets, experts said Saturday. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)
FedEx UPS
Posted at 4:41 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 17:28:04-05

UPS and FedEx are not delivering packages in Russia and Ukraine due to ongoing conflict.

UPS also stopped service to Belarus, which has been supporting Russia's invasion in Ukraine.

"Our focus is on the safety of our people, providing continued service and minimizing disruption to our customers," UPS said.

The companies said they are monitoring the situation and hope to resume service when it's safe.

The U.S. shipping companies aren't alone in pausing services.

DHL, which is based in Germany, said it was also suspending some services to Ukraine and Russia due to the conflict.

"Currently, our greatest concern is the safety of our employees in Ukraine, and therefore we have advised all our employees to stay at home with their families," DHL said in a statement. "Offices and operations have been closed until further notice."

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4