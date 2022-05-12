Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Ukraine says it blew up Russian pontoon bridge

Russia Ukraine War
AP
In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia Ukraine War
Posted at 12:13 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 12:13:17-04

The Ukrainian military shared images of a destroyed makeshift bridge Russian forces were constructing in the eastern part of the country.

Officials said the strikes destroyed a Russian pontoon bridge on the Siverskyi Donets river. The river runs through the contested Donetsk and Luhansk provinces.

Ukraine claims thousands of Russian soldiers were killed in the drone attack. However, the amount of Russian casualties has not been confirmed.

Russia's new phase of the war has reportedly focused on eastern Ukraine, which Russian-backed groups have contested for years.

However, other parts of the country are still subject to shelling.

The U.N. reported Thursday that approximately 6 million people had fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion began.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4