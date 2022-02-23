Two prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have suddenly resigned

The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney's criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump have suddenly resigned, throwing the future of the probe into question.

A spokesperson for D.A. Alvin Bragg confirmed on Wednesday the resignations of Carey Dunne and former mafia prosecutor Mark Pomerantz, both of whom started with the yearslong probe under former D.A. Cyrus Vance Jr.

Spokesperson Danielle Filson said, “We are grateful for their service,” but didn't immediately comment further.

According to the New York Times, sources said Dunne and Pomerantz reportedly quit after questions were raised by Bragg regarding doubts over pursuing the case against former President Trump.

An investigation by the D.A.'s office, so far, has led to tax fraud charges in July of last year against the Trump Organization and its longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg, the Associated Press reported.