Two drawings of da Vinci's 'The Last Supper' to hit auction block

Someone with deep pockets can soon own art related to "The Last Supper."

A pair of chalk and pastel drawings of Leonardo da Vinci's legendary painting will soon go up for auction by Sotheby's.

The items are the portraits of St. John the Evangelist and St. James.

St. James sat next to Jesus Christ in the artwork.

They are expected to go for nearly $147,000 apiece.

The drawings are attributed to da Vinci's assistant, but experts aren't exactly sure why they were produced.

The 25-by-18-and-a-half-inch drawings were once owned by a 19th-century Dutch king and are described by Sotheby's as "extremely rare."

The auction is scheduled for July 6.