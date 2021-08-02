Trump's kingmaker status faces test in Ohio special election

GROVE CITY, Ohio (AP) — The midsummer race for Ohio's traditionally Republican 15th Congressional District wouldn't typically get much national attention.

But it's suddenly becoming a high-stakes test of former President Donald Trump's endorsement power, which he has wielded like a cudgel to silence opposition in the GOP.

According to the Associated Press, $300,000 in television advertising was quietly purchased in Ohio by Make America Great Again, which Trump’s former campaign manager chairs.

Last week, a Texas congressional candidate he backed was defeated in a special election, and the former president's allies quickly shifted their attention to Ohio to ward off another embarrassing loss.

Although low-turnout special elections aren't perfect measures of his strength, a second loss in two weeks could chip away at Trump's self-proclaimed kingmaker status heading into next year's midterm elections.

But money, it seems, won't be an issue.

According to the AP, Trump revealed that over the weekend that his political action committees have $100 million in cash ready to go.

In Ohio’s 15th Congressional District there are about 560,000 voters are registered to vote, the AP reported, but Trump lost his support in Franklin and Fairfield counties in 2020.