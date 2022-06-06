Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tests positive for COVID-19

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Buttigieg, who is vaccinated, said he is experiencing mild symptoms.

"I plan to work remotely while isolating according to CDC guidelines, and look forward to when I can safely return to the office and the road," Buttigieg said.

It's unclear how Buttigieg contracted COVID-19. However, he attended the Mackinac Policy Conference in Detroit last week. The Detroit Regional Chamber says it's aware of 15 individuals who participated in the event that have since tested positive for COVID-19.

It's unclear when Buttigieg last met with President Joe Biden.

Buttigieg is the latest member of the Biden administration to test positive.

More than half of Biden's cabinet has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few months, according to The Hill.