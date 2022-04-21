Tony Awards producers announce 'no violence policy' ahead of ceremony

Leaders at the Tony Awards show are including a “no violence policy” among its rules and regulations for its ceremony scheduled for June 12.

The policy addition comes in light of what happened at the Oscars ceremony in March, when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on live tv.

Smith slapped the comedian after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Rock declined to press charges against Smith, who later resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Tony Award producers issued the warning in a letter sent to attendees.

The letter warned that in the event of an incident, the “perpetrator” will be removed from the event.

There have been conflicting reports about whether Smith was asked to leave the Oscars ceremony after the incident with Rock.

The Tony Awards show is scheduled for June 12 at Radio City Music Hall.