Third person arrested in Big Bird costume theft; it was returned days later with an apology

A third person is now facing charges in connection with the theft of a Big Bird costume from a circus in Australia earlier this year.

The costume was stolen in April and was returned a few days later with a note in its beak, according to South Australia Police.

The note read, “We were just having a rough time and were trying to cheer [ourselves] up. We had a great time with Mr. Bird, he’s a great guy and no harm came to our friend.”

Update: Big Bird is back!

The bright yellow Sesame Street costume recently stolen from a Circus at Thebarton has been returned in the early hours of this morning.

— South Australia Police (@SAPoliceNews) April 20, 2021

“Sorry to be such a big burden,” the note ended, signed by “the Big Bird bandits.”

Despite the apology and returning the costume, two men in their 20s were arrested.

Then, just last week , a woman was taken into custody and faces charges of theft.

The three face trial dates later this year.

The costume belongs to a group of performers with the Sesame Street Circus Spectacular. They had been performing along the southern Australian coast when the costume went missing.

Investigators at the time said the thieves used bolt cutters to steal the costume.

The costume is a bit more elaborate than something one might find in a Halloween store. It is made of ostrich feathers and took three months to complete; it had been flown to Australia from New York, where it was approved by Sesame Workshop officials, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.