These companies are stepping up hiring ahead of the holidays

The holiday season is quickly approaching and major U.S. companies are beginning to step up their hiring to prepare for the increase in business.

Walmart

Walmart is among these businesses, announcing Sept. 29 that it plans to hire about 150,000 new U.S. store associates. The company says most of the positions will be permanent and full-time. It also announced plans to hire 20,000 associates in its supply chain facilities to permanent roles.

The retailer says its average hourly wage in the U.S. is $16.40 and jobs in the stores can pay as high as $34 an hour. It’s also offering to pay 100% of its workers’ college tuition and books through a program announced in July.

Walmart is one of the nation’s largest store chains, with nearly 5,000 in the country. The company says it has a store within 10 miles of 90% of the U.S. population.

If interested, applicants can apply in-store, online or on the Me@Walmart app.

Target

Target said on Sept. 23 that it plans to hire about 100,000 seasonal team members at its stores across the country. When the holidays are over, the company says many of those workers will have the opportunity to stay onboard.

Along with more workers, Target says it’s giving its front-line employees more pay, flexibility, and reliable hours during the holidays. The company says it will offer current store teams an additional 5 million hours, which adds up to over $75 million in pay.

The retailer also has a $15 minimum wage and a debt-free education assistance program to attract workers.

If interested, you can learn more and apply here.

Amazon

Amazon announced on Sept. 14 that it plans to hire 125,000 employees in hundreds of communities across the country, on top of 40,000 corporate and technology jobs announced earlier in the month.

The roles will be in fulfillment and transportation. They’ll offer an average starting wage of more than $18 per hour and up to $22.50 per hour in some locations, according to Amazon. The company also has a program in which it will pay full college tuition for front-line employees as part of a $1.2 billion investment to expand education and skills training for its U.S. workforce.

The online retail giant says sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000 are available in select locations.

“Whether you're looking for a short-term job to make money for the holidays or a long-term career, you're welcome here, and we look forward to having you on our team," wrote Dave Clark, CEO of Worldwide Consumer at Amazon.

If interested, you can apply at www.amazon.com/apply.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s announced Sept. 13 that it’s looking to add about 90,000 seasonal associates to meet demand supports its growth.

The company says it’s recruiting for a variety of positions this season with associate openings across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce fulfillment centers.

Kohl’s will also be offering current associates extra hours throughout the holiday season, according to the company.

If interested, you can learn more and apply here.

U.S. Postal Service

The U.S. Postal Service said on Sept. 8 that it was hiring more than 40,000 seasonal positions as it prepares for the 2021 winter holidays, the agency’s peak season for mail and package deliveries.

Seasonal opportunities include but are not limited to city and rural mail carriers, mail handlers and drivers.

The USPS is hosting 58 hiring fairs in select cities across the country where potential employees for seasonal roles can immediately apply for opportunities. You can find or register to attend an upcoming fair here.

Job seekers can find and apply for open positions in their local community by visiting usps.com/hiring.

FedEx

FedEx said on Sept. 16 that it aims to hire 90,000 new positions ahead of another busy holiday season.

Open positions include field operations functions such as package handler, operations manager, maintenance technician, forklift driver, customs trade coordinator, and courier.

Additionally, FedEx is hiring about 500 highly specialized STEM roles, including remote positions, as the company works to harness its logistics intelligence to optimize operations, and transform the digital and physical customer experience. Positions include full-stack developers, data scientists, and data engineers.

“Teams are hiring for thousands of positions across all operating companies and granting competitive offers on the spot, temporary bonus structures, and pay enhancements that vary by market,” wrote the company.

To fill these positions, the company is hosting both in-person and virtual hiring events across the country.

If interested, you can learn more and apply here.

UPS

UPS announced Sept. 9 that it aims to hire over 100,000 essential seasonal workers to support the anticipated annual increase in package volume that will begin in October 2021 and continue through January 2022.

The company is filling full- and part-time seasonal positions – primarily package handlers, drivers, driver helpers and personal vehicle drivers.

UPS says it’s offering competitive wages across multiple shifts in hundreds of locations across the country.

If interested, you can learn more and apply here.