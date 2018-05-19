These are the victims of the Texas school shooting

"Ms. Sheikh was in Texas as part of the Youth Exchange & Study (YES) Programme," the embassy said in a statement to CNN. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Sabika's family and friends. Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry spoke to the father of Sabika Sheikh expressing heartfelt condolences over the tragic death of his daughter."
Abdul Aziz, Sabika's father, told AFP in Pakistan that he learned of his 17-year-old daughter's death on CNN.
"We are still in a state of denial," he said. "It is like a nightmare. ...There is a general impression that the life is safe and secure in America. But this is not the case."
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sabika was "helping to build ties" between the US and her native country and offered his condolences to her family and friends.
"Sabika's death and that of the other victims is heartbreaking and will be mourned deeply both here in the United States, and in Pakistan," Pompeo said in a statement.
US Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale tweeted a statement on Sheikh's death.
"This morning, I called the family of Sabika Sheikh and offered my deepest condolences. As an exchange student, Sabika was a youth ambassador, a bridge between our people and cultures. All of us at the U.S. Mission in Pakistan are devastated by and mourn her loss. We will honor her memory."