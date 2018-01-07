The Moody Blues founder Ray Thomas dead at 76

Ray Thomas, former lead singer and co-founder of the rock band The Moody Blues, died at his home on Thursday in Surrey, England, his record label announced on Sunday. Thomas was age 76.

Although no official cause of death has been announced, Thomas has been battling prostate cancer since 2014.

Thomas, along with band mate Graeme Edge, formed the band in 1964. With Thomas giving vocals, the band had several decades of success. Six of the band's records went Platinum.

After years of being snubbed, the band was finally awarded a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last month.

Thomas officially retired from the band in 2002.

"Ray and I have been on this magical journey through life together since we were 14...two young kids from Birmingham who reached for the stars...and we made it together," The Moody Blues bassist John Lodge said in a statement. "El Riot you will always be by my side."