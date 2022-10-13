'The finest fragrance on Earth!' Musk says he's sold $2M worth of new perfume 'Burnt Hair'

Elon Musk is now in the perfume business.

On Tuesday, the billionaire announced the launching of his latest venture, a fragrance named Burnt Hair, which could be purchased through his Boring Company website.

Within a few hours, Musk said he'd sold 10,000 bottles. Then late Wednesday evening, Musk said on his official Twitter account that 20,000 bottles of it were sold.

At $100 a pop, that means Tesla and SpaceX CEO's newest venture has made him $2 million.

According to the website, the perfume is described as "the essence of repugnant desire."

"With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?" Musk said in a tweet. "Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter."

In April, Musk offered to purchase the social media company for $44 billion. Still, in July, he filed a letter with the Securities and Exchange Commission, stating he wanted to pull out of the deal because Twitter was in “material breach” of their agreement.

This prompted both parties to file lawsuits.

Then earlier this month, in yet another letter to the SEC, Musk said he was resuming his purchase, USA Today reported.

But last week, Musk's lawyers said Twitter was refusing to accept the renewed offer and is now asking a Delaware court to halt an upcoming trial, which is slated to begin Oct. 17, the Associated Press reported.