Texas police officer shot multiple times during traffic stop

A Burleson Police Officer was shot multiple times during a traffic stop Wednesday morning.
Posted at 8:53 AM, Apr 14, 2021
BURLESON, TX — A police officer in a Fort Worth, Texas suburb was shot during a traffic stop Wednesday morning.

According to Burleson Police, the officer was shot multiple times during a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive around 4:15 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

The officer reportedly approached the vehicle on its passenger side when one of its three occupants in the vehicle fired shots and struck the officer.

The officer involved was transported to John Peter Smith hospital in Fort Worth. His condition is currently unknown.

Police say the suspects fled the scene following the shooting. They have not been apprehended and police are searching the area.

This story was originally published by KXXV in Waco, Texas.

