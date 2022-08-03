Watch Now
Tennis ace becomes top-ranked pickleball player

Zane Navratil won three high school tennis titles in the state of Wisconsin. But it's becoming number one in the world and switching to the sport of pickleball that has rocketed him to a whole new level.
Posted at 4:07 PM, Aug 03, 2022
Navratil said his dad introduced him to the sport during his winter break in 2013.

"I was off of school for a couple of weeks," Navratil said. “He said, 'Come play pickleball.' I said, 'No, pickleball is for old people." I get out there and they’re hitting these soft shots and I think I’m just going to wipe the floor with them. I got crushed by these guys named Harvey, Lyle, and Al. No offense, but I don't know anyone age 26 named Harvey, Lyle, and Al."

After playing tennis at UW-Whitewater and working an accounting job, Navratil officially switched to pickleball.

"I figured 30 years from now if I didn’t take this leap, even if I were to fail, I know that I would have regretted it," Navratil said. “Fortunately, it’s worked out through a lot of work and a lot of luck, for sure, but I’m happy to be doing this as my full-time job.”

Pickleball has become Navratil's full-time job. He recently earned $25,000 with a win.

"I never had a $25,000 payout as an auditor, that’s for sure," Navratil said. "There’s prize money, but it’s not necessarily reliable. There (are) other things between sponsorships and teaching where you can make a very, very good living playing pickleball, a living I never thought I could make as a 26-year-old."

This story was originally reported by Lance Allan on tmj4.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

