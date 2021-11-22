Watch
Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving for good

Matt Rourke/AP
Shown is a Target location in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 9:36 AM, Nov 22, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — Target will no longer open its stores on Thanksgiving Day, making permanent a shift to the unofficial start of the holiday season that was suspended during the pandemic.

To limit crowds in stores, retailers last year were forced to turn what had become a weekend shopping blitz into an extended event with holiday sales beginning as early as October.

That forced shift turned out to be a good move.

U.S. holiday sales in November and December rose 8.2% from the previous year, and the National Retail Federation predicts that this year could shatter that record, growing between 8.5% and 10.5%.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

