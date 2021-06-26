Suspect accused of shooting Florida officer arrested

Police say a man accused of shooting a Florida police officer in the head has been captured on a wooded property just outside of Atlanta.
Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young told reporters that 29-year-old Othal Wallace was arrested early Saturday.
Wallace is accused of shooting 26-year-old officer Jason Raynor after the officer approached Wallace as he sat in a vehicle Wednesday night.
The police chief says Wallace was found on property affiliated with the all-Black pro-gun group called the NFAC.
Raynor is still recovering in a hospital. The police chief says Raynor's condition is showing “positive signs of improvement.”
The man who shot a Daytona Beach police officer Wednesday night is in custody, thanks to a joint effort by many federal, state & local agencies. DUSMs from multiple regional task forces worked nonstop for over 60 hours with very little sleep, giving their all to this mission. pic.twitter.com/3GZ00aYyQm— U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) June 26, 2021