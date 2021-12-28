Surveillance video shows Denver shooting suspect entering tattoo shop

The man suspected of killing four people and injuring three others following a string of shootings in Denver and Lakewood Monday night can be seen calmly walking into one of the crime scenes before leaving in a dark-colored van less than 30 seconds later, video surveillance from a neighboring business shows.

The 50-second surveillance video from a business located nearby the Lucky Thirteen Tattoo shop on 1550 Kipling Street shows what appears to be the suspect driving up to the shop and exiting a black-colored van while carrying a gun at his side as he enters the premises.

The clip shows the man leaving the tattoo shop after just ten seconds before calmly walking out again and driving away from the scene.

The surveillance video comes from just one of seven different locations where shootings happened across Denver and Lakewood Monday night.

The shooting spree began shortly after 5 p.m. Monday when the suspect shot three people near 1st Avenue and Broadway in Denver. Two of the injured people — who have since been identified as Alicia Cardenas and Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado — were killed, and Gunn-Maldonado's husband was injured, police said.

Police were then dispatched to a second shooting at 12th Avenue and Williams Street around Cheesman Park, where one man was pronounced dead.

A third shooting was reported at W. 6th Avenue and Cherokee Street. Nobody was injured before police identified the vehicle associated with all three shootings around 8th Avenue and Zuni Street.

A chase ensued, and the police and suspect exchanged gunfire. No officers were injured, police said.

The suspect driver disabled a police car shortly after and fled into Lakewood, police said. Before 6 p.m., Lakewood police got a call about a shooting at the Lucky Thirteen Tattoo shop on Kipling Street, near West Colfax Avenue.

According to investigators, officers responded, and a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police gathered a description of the suspect and the vehicle, and Lakewood police spotted it in the Belmar shopping area a short time later.

Lakewood police tried to contact the driver, but the suspect shot at police, who returned fire, police said.

The suspect then fled on foot into the shopping area, threatened people inside a business with a firearm, and retreated into the Hyatt House hotel near South Vance Street and West Alaska Drive. The suspect shot a hotel clerk before fleeing again, according to police.

After leaving the hotel, a Lakewood officer confronted the suspect and shot an officer who was taken to a hospital for surgery. The officer’s condition remains unknown at this time.

Meanwhile, officers and the suspect continued to exchange gunfire. At some point, the suspect was killed, but police said they're not sure how the person died.

Oscar Contreras at KMGH first reported this story.