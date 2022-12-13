Subaru recalls 271K SUVs due to possible fire risk

Subaru has advised owners of certain SUVs to park them outside after they've recalled more than 271,000 SUVs due to a potential fire risk.

According to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report, the recall affects 2019-22 Ascents.

The recall was issued due to the possibility of a ground bolt improperly fastened that connects the ground terminal of the Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) heater, the report stated.

The company said this could cause the ground terminal and surrounding components to melt, according to the recall notice.

The NHTSA said the car company has advised owners to park the affected vehicles outside and away from structures.

They are also advised not to leave them unattended if the engine is running, according to the agency's report.

According to the notice, if drivers see or smell smoke coming from the dashboard or the driver's footwell area, they should immediately stop driving the vehicle and turn the ignition off.

Subaru said owners should take their cars to a dealership where the problem can be fixed for free.

The company added that owner notification letters should be mailed beginning Feb. 6.