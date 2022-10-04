Steve Bannon's wall fraud trial expected to happen in Nov. 2023

Steve Bannon, an ally of former President Donald Trump, appeared in a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday.

During the status conference hearing, New York County Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan told Bannon's attorneys that they have until February to go through about four terabytes of material that prosecutors collected through their investigation, CBS and the Associated Press reported.

Bannon's lawyers had asked for a year, CBS News reported.

According to the Associated Press, four terabytes is equivalent to millions of written pages or hundreds of hours of video.

Prosecutors have accused Bannon of defrauding donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, but instead, he allegedly pocketed the funds.

Last month, Bannon was charged with money laundering, conspiracy, and a scheme to defraud.

He has pleaded not guilty.

On Tuesday, Merchan added that the case will likely go to trial in November 2023, the news outlets reported.

A similar case was brought by prosecutors in New York when they federally charged Bannon in 2020, but that case was cut short last January when Trump pardoned Bannon, the Associated Press reported.