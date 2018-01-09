Steve Bannon steps down as executive chairman of Breitbart

Stephen K. Bannon, a former White House advisor, is stepping down from the far-right website that helped fuel his rise in politics.

Breitbart News announced Tuesday that Bannon would be leaving the site at which he served as a executive chairman since 2012.

“I’m proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time in building out a world-class news platform,” Bannon said in a statement.

“Steve is a valued part of our legacy, and we will always be grateful for his contributions, and what he has helped us to accomplish,” Breitbart CEO Larry Solov said on the site.

Bannon reportedly fell out of favor with Rebekah Mercer, one of the site's major donors last week following Michael Wolff's book "Fire and Fury" quoted Bannon as questioning President Trump's fitness for office.

After a passage from the book was released last week, President Trump claimed that Bannon "lost his mind" after leaving the White House in August and began referring to him as "Sloppy Steve."

