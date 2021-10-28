Starbucks raising US workers' pay as union effort looms

Starbucks is raising its U.S. employees’ pay and making other changes to improve working conditions in its stores.

The Seattle-based coffee giant says by next summer, the average salary for a barista will be $17 an hour— with some making up to $23 per hour.

Starbucks says the enhanced pay will help it attract new workers in a tight labor environment.

The company is also testing ways to streamline service and make scheduling more flexible.

“Our founder Howard Schultz believed in the dignity of the human experience, in building a successful company, and that our success should always be shared,” said Rossann Williams, Starbucks executive vice president. “These new investments show the continued commitment we all have to creating the best opportunities and experience for our partners.”

The actions come as workers at three Starbucks in Buffalo, New York, are attempting to form a union.

Starbucks opposes that effort.