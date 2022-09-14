Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Starbucks drink recalled due to metal fragment concerns

Starbucks Union Louisiana
Matt Rourke/AP
A Starbucks location is shown, Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Starbucks Union Louisiana
Posted at 2:31 PM, Sep 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-14 14:31:20-04

A Starbucks-branded drink is being recalled over concern about metal fragments.

The recall only applies to the 15-ounce Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot drink, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The recalled drink was sold in seven states. They include Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

While the drink has the Starbucks brand, it is distributed by Pepsico Inc.

A spokesperson for the company told USA Today that the recalled products have a best buy date of March 20, 2023.

The FDA has not said whether any injuries have been reported.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Jennifer Hudson Show - Coming Sept 12