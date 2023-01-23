Watch Now
Splash Mountain closes as work begins to transform iconic Disney ride

Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
The exterior of the Splash Mountain attraction is seen at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic Kingdom on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Posted at 1:50 PM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 14:04:03-05

The makeover has begun on one of the most popular and iconic attractions at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Splash Mountain is being transformed into Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

Riders took their last trip on Splash Mountain on Sunday. Some guests reportedly waited hours to get on the ride for one last time.

The new ride will feature characters from the animated movie "Princess and the Frog." The creators say visitors will feel like they've "stepped into Tiana's world" after hearing a special blend of "rhythm and blues that was born in Louisiana."

According to Disney, a plan has been in place since 2019 to change the theme of the log flume ride.

Since it opened in both parks, Splash Mountain has been based on the movie "Song of the South," which critics have attacked for its racist stereotypes since it was released in 1946.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure is scheduled to open in 2024.

