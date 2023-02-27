SpaceX crewed mission scrubbed minutes before launch

The SpaceX Crew-6 mission was set for launch Monday morning at the Kennedy Space Center but was scrubbed moments before the scheduled launch due to “a ground systems issue.”

The crew of four were safely evacuated from the crew quarters, NASA said. The rocket and the spacecraft are both in a “safe” configuration after having the rocket’s propellant removed.

“I’m proud of the NASA and SpaceX teams’ focus and dedication to keeping Crew-6 safe,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “Human spaceflight is an inherently risky endeavor and, as always, we will fly when we are ready.”

The crew’s next opportunity for liftoff will come Thursday morning. The mission is part of a joint venture between NASA and SpaceX to send astronauts to the International Space Station.

NASA said Crew-6 is scheduled to stay on the INternational Space Station for up to six months. They are scheduled to conduct more than 200 experiments while on board.

“Experiments include studies of how particular materials burn in microgravity, tissue chip research on heart, brain, and cartilage functions, and an investigation that will collect microbial samples from the outside of the International Space Station,” NASA said.