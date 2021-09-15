Slaughter of dolphins on Faeroes sparks debate on traditions

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The slaughter of 1,428 white-sided dolphins as part of a four-century-old traditional drive of sea mammals into shallow water in the Faeroe Islands where they are killed has reignited a debate in the small North Atlantic islands.

According to the Associated Press, the hunt is authorized and isn't commercial. Still, environmental activists claim it is cruel.

Defenders of the hunt worry that this year's slaughter will draw unwanted attention because it was far larger than usual and took place with less organization.

A local official fears that Sunday's event could put a negative spin on the ancient tradition of the 18 rocky islands located halfway between Scotland and Iceland.

The Faeroese fishery minister said everything went by the book.

According to the AP, islanders kill up to 1,000 sea mammals annually, with only 35 white-sided dolphins killed last year.

The AP reported that the white-side dolphins and pilot whales are not endangered species.

The meat and blubber are shared on a community basis.