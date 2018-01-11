Several Sam's Club stores throughout the country reportedly permanently close without notice

Several Sam's Club stores throughout the nation reportedly closed Thursday without notice to the public.

Two of the stores were in the Cincinnati, Ohio area, but news outlets across the nation -- including Indianapolis, New Jersey, Memphis and Houston -- reported similar unannounced closures of Sam's Club stores Thursday.

The Loveland, Ohio store on Fields-Ertel Road and the Oakley, Ohio store on Marburg Avenue both permanently closed Thursday, Sam's Club spokesperson Anne Hatfield told Cincinnati-based WCPO.

Both locations were removed from the corporate website Thursday.

Pharmacies at both locations will remain open through Jan. 26, Hatfield said.

Employees commented on WCPO's Facebook page and said they had no notice of the closure before receiving a letter in the mail.

Also Thursday, Walmart -- the owner and operator of Sam's Club -- announced it would raise minimum pay to $11 per hour and give employees one-time bonuses of $1,000. Walmart attributed the pay increase to the recent tax reform bill.

This story will updated as more information becomes available.