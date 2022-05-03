Schumer vows abortion law vote, but not filibuster changes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer angrily denounced as an “abomination” the Supreme Court’s leaked draft decision that would overturn the nation’s landmark Roe v. Wade law.

The Democratic leader on Tuesday vowed that if the ruling stands, the Senate will vote on legislation to uphold women’s access to abortions.

However, Schumer stopped short of promising to change Senate filibuster rules to allow Democrats to overcome Republican obstruction and pass legislation that would salvage the landmark abortion law on their own.

Instead, he signaled they will fight it out on the campaign trail this fall.

President Joe Biden also called on lawmakers to do more to "protect a woman's right to choose."

"At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice Senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe, which I will work to pass and sign into law," Biden said.

Many Republicans appear to be focusing more on the leak of the document rather than the implications the ruling could have.

Sen. Mitch McConnell said the person who leaked the draft to Politico should be prosecuted.

"This lawless action should be investigated and punished to the fullest extent possible," McConnell said.

Chief Justice John Roberts vowed to investigate the leak. He also cautioned that the draft opinion was not necessarily the court's final ruling.