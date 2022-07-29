RV sales are still high, but road trip vacations look different

Amid inflation and higher gas prices, RV sales are still going strong, but families are finding other ways to trim vacation costs.

RV sales are still up for 2022, according to local dealers. The RV Industry Association tracks RV shipments from manufacturers to dealers and found that 2021 was a record year with 600,240 shipments. That’s nearly 100,000 more than its previous high in 2017.

So far in 2022, shipments have been slightly slower, in part due to supply chain issues. However, they are still expected to end high at around 549,000.

Meanwhile, RV owners, like the Roy family from Indiana, are changing vacation plans to cut fuel costs of traveling with an RV.

The Roys planned to drive to Florida, but instead, they stopped in Kentucky, saving as much as $880 in fuel.

The KOA camping website has a fuel cost estimator for those traveling by RV, helping people plan their next trip.

According to the latest cost comparison study by the RV Industry Association, an average four-person camping vacation using a lightweight travel trailer is about 31% cheaper than staying in a motel and driving a car. It’s also about 50% cheaper than flying and staying in a hotel.