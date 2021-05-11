Russian officials: School shooting in Kazan kills 8 people

A school shooting erupted Tuesday morning in the Russian city of Kazan.

Russian officials say eight people were killed — seven students and a teacher — and 21 others were hospitalized with wounds.

Rustam Minnikhanov, governor of the Tatarstan republic which has Kazan as its capital, said four male and three female eighth-grade students died in the shooting.

Earlier reports said 11 people had been killed.

The governor said the shooter was 19, has been arrested and a firearm was registered in his name.

Authorities said additional security measures were put into place in all schools in Kazan, a city 700 kilometers (430 miles) east of Moscow.

