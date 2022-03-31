IAEA Director General visits Ukraine nuclear power plant to provide assistance

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency visited a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on Wednesday to meet Ukrainian officials and provide technical assistance.

Rafael Mariano Grossi said the IAEA is not involved in political talks with the Russians.

“We are trying to be very active in order to ensure that as soon as possible, the situation is regressed, and the facilities are back in the hands of the Ukrainians,” Grossi said.

Ukraine has 15 nuclear reactors at four plants. One of them, Zaporizhzhia, is under the Russian military’s control.

Ukraine is also home to the decommissioned Chernobyl plant, the site of the 1986 nuclear accident, which the Russian military seized early in the war.

As of Tuesday, eight reactors were operating and the rest were shut down for regular maintenance.