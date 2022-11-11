Rough November weather brings onlookers to watch Lake Superior's waves

People gathered around Lake Superior, or drove by, to witness strong gales and rough waves on the world's largest freshwater lake by area.

The lake stretches into multiple U.S. states and into Canada.

The National Weather service reported stormy weather around the lake's coast in Wisconsin.

While snow, sleet and freezing rain was reported in other areas, CNN reported.

The ominous scene drew onlookers who came to take photos and get one last glimpse of the area before the winter months.

MPR News pointed out that the weather pattern there around the northern U.S. lake actually originates in the U.S. southwest.

It's known as a mid-latitude cyclone and are formed during the transition between summer and winter.