Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Retired NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson set to pilot private mission to space

items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2016 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Peggy Whitson poses for a photo in the cupola of the International Space Station, with the Earth in the background. (NASA via AP)
Space Champ Retires
Posted at 7:54 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 19:54:15-04

NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson has spent 665 days in space during her record-breaking 22-year career.

Although she’s retired, she’s been desperate to get back.

Well, at 61, she is doing just that, but this time, she’s flying private.

Whitson will pilot a mission dubbed AX-2, courtesy of Axiom, which arranges commercial flights to space.

John Shoffner, an entrepreneur, race car driver, and pilot, will join Whitson as a tourist.

SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule will carry Whitson and Shoffner to the International Space station during their trip.

Shoffner and Whitson will live on the ISS.

No word on when they will leave earth, but AX-1 plans to land among the stars in 2022.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku