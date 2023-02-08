Report: Hyundai Motor Co. talks to US Labor Dept. about child worker concerns

Automaker Hyundai Motor Co. has reportedly confirmed that it is in talks with the U.S. Department of Labor to clear up concerns that there may be child workers in the U.S. supply chain.

Reuters reported that the company is taking action to correct issues after an investigation found that children as young as 12 years old were working in Alabama factories linked to the automaker, in hazardous conditions.

Automotive News reported, citing Reuters, that the U.S. Labor Department was focused on "compliance measures across" the U.S. supply chain, according to a spokesperson for Hyundai Motor Co.

The Reuters report said that the automaker confirmed it would be taking steps to ensure that "non-compliance never happens again," indicating that it could have possibly confirmed that underage children were found to be working in some operations connected to the company.

The U.S. Department of Labor did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Scripps News.