Remembering WWI through augmented reality

Veteran's Day is always on November 11th because it marks when the end of the first World War in 1918.

Nearly a decade ago, Congress and former President Obama created a federal commission to ensure World War I wasn't forgotten.

A memorial in Washington, D.C. was built, and now modern technology is helping to teach students about the history critical to our nation's development.

Teachers have access to a free augmented reality program that will take students on a virtual field trip to the D.C. memorial.

Theo Mayer directs a nonprofit behind the effort called Doughboy Foundation. He says the experience includes a timeline tower in linear order of what happened, and life-size examples of how transportation evolved.

"There's a quote, 'they rode in on horses and rode out in airplanes and tanks,' Mayer said. "So it was this really transformative moment in how machinery worked in general. And so we thought we'd let people drop real-size airplanes, ambulances, tanks, even a Harley Davidson."

To access the free resources, educators are encouraged to visit doughboy.org/education/wwi-teaching-resources/.