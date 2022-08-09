Rapper Fetty Wap jailed, accused of threatening to kill someone on a FaceTime call

American rapper Fetty Wap has been arrested and sent to jail, accused of threatening to kill a man.

The rapper is accused of telling a man over a FaceTime call, "Imma kill you and everybody you with," the BBC reported.

In October of last year, the rapper, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, was arrested in New York City before one of his shows on federal drug charges, including transportation of narcotics. The rapper pleaded not guilty and was released after paying $500,000 bond.

The phone threat incident happened around two months after the drug arrest. Maxwell had his bail revoked on Monday and was sent to prison after a hearing in a federal court in New York.

According to court documents, the 31-year-old rapper allegedly threatened to kill the unnamed man repeatedly over the phone on Dec. 11, 2021, according to reports.

Fetty Wap's lawyer, Elizabeth Macedonio, told the New York Post that he had been entrapped on the FaceTime call by a man who had posted a photo on the internet of his now deceased young daughter.

An FBI agent wrote in an affidavit that the statement on the video phone call was “a direct violation of both state law and the condition of his release."