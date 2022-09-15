Rapper Cardi B pleads guilty to charges after New York strip club fight

Rapper Cardi B pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors on Thursday in a New York courtroom.

The charges stem from a 2018 fight at a New York City strip club in Queens.

The Grammy Award-winning artist, whose legal name is Belcalis Almanzar, copped to the charges, which include third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment, the Queens district attorney's office said.

As Reuters reported, she was sentenced to 15 days of community service.

According to Vulture, if the rapper completes the court-ordered community service, she will receive a conditional discharge, meaning the charges will be dismissed.

If she does not complete the 15 days of community service she could face 15 days in jail, prosecutors confirmed.