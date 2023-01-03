Rally car driver Ken Block killed in Utah snowmobile accident

WASATCH CO., Utah — Pro rally car driver Ken Block was killed in a snowmobile accident in northern Utah on Monday afternoon, officials confirmed.

The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said Block was riding on a steep slope in the Mill Hollow area when the snowmobile upended and landed on top of the 55-year-old. Block was on a group outing, but was alone when the accident occurred around 2 p.m. local time on Monday.

Block, who lived in Park City, had previously posted photos of his trip on his Instagram page earlier in the day.

The sheriff's office responded to the accident scene, along with crews from Utah State Parks and the U.S. Forest Service. The State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death.

"We are saddened to hear of the loss of Kenneth and our hearts are with his family and friends so deeply affected," wrote the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office. "We thank all of our first responders for their continued service."

Block began his rally car career in 2005 and was named Rookie of the Year in his first season and went on to win five X Games medals.

"Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed," Block's team, Hoonigan Racing, posted on social media.

This story was originally published by KSTU in Salt Lake City, Utah.