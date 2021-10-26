Queen Elizabeth II takes doctor's advice to skip UN climate conference

Queen Elizabeth II will not make the trip to Glasgow, Scotland for the UN climate conference, The Associated Press reported Tuesday.

The queen spent the night in the hospital last week after her doctors told her to rest.

The 95-year-old British was told again by doctors that she should rest rather than go to the COP26 climate summit, according to The Associated Press.

Buckingham Palace distributed pictures of Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday. The palace said "Her Majesty" virtually received two ambassadors from Windsor Castle.

"Mr. Gunn Kim from the Republic of Korea and Mr. Markus Leitner from the Swiss Confederation each presented their ‘Credentials’ - a formal letter from their Head of State confirming that Her Majesty can trust them to speak on behalf of their country," the palace said.

The queen is the longest-reigning monarch, according to The Associated Press. She is due to celebrate 70 years on the throne in 2022.