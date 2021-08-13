Watch
Prospects ever fainter for bipartisan policing overhaul deal

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File
Posted at 2:22 AM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 02:22:24-04

Prospects seem increasingly dicey for a bipartisan Senate deal on overhauling policing practices.

Deadlocked lawmakers have left the Capitol for August recess.

Congress will have to devote much of its time this fall to handling President Joe Biden's drive for huge pots of social, environment and infrastructure spending.

And next year's congressional elections are starting cast a pall on any legislation that might serve as a campaign issue.

The chief negotiators from both sides, Democrat Cory Booker and Republican Tim Scott, say they're still working and haven't abandoned hope.

But many participants agree that time is not an ally.

