Prosecution rests case against Kim Potter in Wright death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors have rested their case against Kim Potter, the Minnesota police officer charged in the shooting death of Black motorist Daunte Wright.

Prosecutors wrapped up their weeklong case against the former Brooklyn Center officer on Thursday.

It's now the defense's turn, and Potter's attorneys have said she will take the stand.

Potter has said she meant to draw her Taser instead of her handgun while attempting to stop Wright from trying to drive away while officers sought to arrest him.

She shot him once and it was recorded by officers' body cameras.

The 20-year-old had been pulled over on April 11 for expired license plate tags.

Two days after the shooting, Potter retired.

Prosecutors have portrayed Potter as an experienced officer who had been trained to a Taser, including the danger of confusing it with a handgun.

According to the Associated Press, Potter's attorney's plan was to argue that she was within her rights to use deadly force because a fellow officer was endangered when Wright attended to flee.