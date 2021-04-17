Prince Philip is laid to rest as somber queen sits alone as crowds line streets to pay respects

WINDSOR, England — Hundreds of people have lined the streets outside Windsor Castle to pay their respects to Prince Philip. Some held Union flags and clutched flowers, while others wore custom face masks featuring the royal’s photo.

Philip, who died April 9 at 99, was laid to rest on Saturday in the Royal Vault at Windsor Castle after a funeral service steeped in military and royal tradition. But the service will also be pared down and infused with his own personality.

People poured into the town of Windsor, west of London, for the occasion Saturday, although road signs in the area warned against all nonessential travel.

While some expressed sadness that the country could not fully commemorate Philip’s death, others said the royal family were “setting an example” by limiting numbers.

Earlier in the day, Prince Philip was remembered as a man of “courage, fortitude and faith” on Saturday, at a funeral that saluted both his service in the Royal Navy and his support for Queen Elizabeth II over three quarters of a century.

People across Britain have observed one minute of silence in honor of Philip just before his royal ceremonial funeral got under way.

Coronavirus restrictions mean that there were only 30 mourners inside the castle’s St. George’s Chapel, including the widowed queen, her four children and her eight grandchildren.

Queen Elizabeth II sat alone in the quire of St. George’s Chapel during the funeral, the man who had been by her side for 73 years.

Princes William and Harry didn't stand shoulder to shoulder Saturday in the procession that followed Prince Philip’s coffin to the church. However, the brothers were seen chatting after the service.

William and Harry’s cousin, Peter Phillips, stood between the princes as they escorted the coffin to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The arrangement minimized the chances of any awkward moments between the brothers, who have faced strains in their relationship since Harry’s decision to step away from royal duties last year.

William, 38, is second in line to the throne. Harry, 36, and his wife, Meghan, last month gave an interview to U.S. television host Oprah Winfrey in which they said royal staffers were insensitive toward Meghan and that an unidentified member of the royal family made racist comments.