Prince Andrew: Accuser cannot sue because she isn't in US

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for Prince Andrew say a lawsuit by an American who claims he sexually abused her when she was 17 may need to be thrown out because she no longer lives in the U.S.

The lawyers said in a Manhattan federal court filing Tuesday that they've recently discovered that Virginia Giuffre has lived in Australia all but two of the last 19 years.

They say she cannot sue the prince in a U.S. court because she doesn't live in Colorado, as she claims.

The lawyers wrote that her ties to Colorado are very limited and she hasn't lived there since at least 2019.

The prince's lawyers said she has an Australian driver’s license and has been living in a $1.9 million home in Perth, Western Australia, with her husband and their three children, the Associated Press reported.

In October, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said a trial date could be set between September and December of 2022, the news outlet reported.