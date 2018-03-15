President Trump confirms on Twitter that CNBC contributor will be his new economic advisor

President Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to personally confirm reports that he is hiring CNBC contributor Larry Kudlow has his next economic advisor.

"Larry Kudlow will be my Chief Economic Advisor as Director of the National Economic Council. Our Country will have many years of Great Economic & Financial Success, with low taxes, unparalleled innovation, fair trade and an ever expanding labor force leading the way! # MAGA," Trump tweeted.

Kudlow will replace Gary Cohn, who left the White House last week rather than impose trade tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum imports.

In addition to his work on CNBC, Kudlow worked in the Reagan White House, has authored multiple books and contributed to the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Times and other publications.