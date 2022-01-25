Police: Woman offered to pay $500,000 for baby at Texas Walmart

A woman was arrested in Texas after she allegedly offered to pay $500,000 for another woman's baby at a Walmart.

According to police records, obtained by NBC News, Rebecca Lanette Taylor approached another woman while in the checkout line.

Taylor reportedly began complimenting the woman's one-year-old boy, saying how much she liked his blue eyes and blonde hair.

The woman told police in Crockett, Texas that Taylor then asked how much she could pay for the child. Thinking Taylor was joking, she reportedly tried to laugh it off. However, the woman said Taylor was persistent.

Initially, the mother told police that Taylor offered $250,000 for the child, which she declined.

The woman said she waited for Taylor to leave the Walmart before going to her car.

Once at her vehicle, the mother told police that Taylor began to scream at her, saying she would pay $500,000 and that she was going to "take him."

The mother was eventually able to drive off. Police say surveillance video confirms the mother's account of what happened.

Taylor was eventually arrested. NBC News reports she bonded out of jail.

She faces up to 10 years in jail if she's convicted of the sale or purchase of a child.