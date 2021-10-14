Police: NYPD female cop arrested for allegedly shooting 1 woman, killing another in Brooklyn

Authorities say a 5-year veteran for the New York Police Department has been arrested for allegedly shooting her ex-girlfriend and killing another woman inside a residence in Brooklyn.

During a press conference, Assistant Chief Michael Kemper said officers received multiple calls about a shooting at a residence at approximately 5 p.m. Friday.

After officers arrived at the scene, they were met by a woman who said she shot someone inside the residence.

Once they gained entry into the residence, officers found a 24-year-old woman shot in the living room and a 23-year-old woman shot in the bedroom.

Kemper said the 23-year-old and the suspect had previously been in a relationship.

According to Kemper, the 24-year-old woman was shot in the chest, possibly more than once, and the 23-year-old victim was shot in the torso.

They were both transported to a nearby hospital, where at 5:54 p.m., the 24-year-old victim was pronounced dead.

The 23-year-old was expected to survive, police said.

Kemper told reporters the suspect is a 31-year-old police officer who worked at the Brooklyn South precinct.

According to Kemper, it's initially believed that the suspect was waiting inside the residence before the two victims got home.

According to NBC New York and CBS New York, they later identified the suspect as Yvonne Wu.