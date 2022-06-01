Watch
Tulsa police: Four dead including shooter at Natalie building in Warren Clinic

Natalie Building
Posted at 7:05 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 20:00:16-04

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating an active shooter situation near St. Francis Hospital on Wednesday.

Four people are dead including the shooter, according to police. District 9 Tulsa City Councilor Jayme Fowler told 2 News that Tulsa police told him the shooter took his own life.

The Natalie Building is the newest building on the medical park and is connected to St. Francis via a sky bridge. The Saint Francis Hospital Ambulatory Surgery and Breast Center are both located in the Natalie Building.

Yale is closed in the area and police are urging people to avoid the area. Families are being evacuated and will be reunited at a location at Memorial High School.

This story was originally published by Ryan Love of KJRH in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

