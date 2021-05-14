Watch
Man tells security at Joint Base Andrews he has a bomb; no device has been found

Alex Brandon/AP
The sign for Joint Base Andrews is seen, Friday, March 26, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Andrews Air Force Base
Posted at 6:55 PM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 20:22:54-04

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, M.D. — A man drove up to the main gates at Joint Base Andrews Friday evening and told security forces he had a bomb in his car. No explosive device was found, and the man was taken into custody.

The car was checked by an explosive ordnance disposal robot, as well as bomb-sniffing dogs and an EOD officer wearing a protective suit, and they "did not find anything relevant" the base said in a release.

The main gate was closed during the incident.

The man was questioned by base security and other law enforcement partners.

Joint Base Andrews is located in Maryland and serves as a base for both the Air Force and Navy. It is the home base of Air Force One.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
